Watch Beaty Heart’s Video for “Raw Gold” Starring Longboard Star Ana Maria Suzano

Last time we caught up with this London trio was over a year ago. The band were mining a tropicali-kind of indie pop and singing songs like this one we premiered called “Banana Bread.” Now they’re back with “Raw Gold” and the vibes are a bit heavier, a bit funkier, a bit more Jungle, which makes sense when you consider the band—which boasts three drummers—spent most of 2016 creating their upcoming album with producers David Wrench (FKA Twigs, Caribou, Jungle) and Dave Eringa (Wilko Johnson). It’s more in line with previous single “Flora” than “Banana Bread.”

As for the video: It’s very chill, lit in moody greys, taking in spotlit city streets as dawn drains away the darkness. Crucially it stars Ana Maria Suzano, a Brazilian longboarder who’s super famous on the scene and boy are her moves smooth. Balletic even.

“We saw some of her clips online and reached out about collaborating on a music video, we felt the elegance of her longboard dancing would work beautifully with the downtempo vibes of the ‘Raw Gold,’” explains band member Charlie Rotberg. “We wanted to convey her as this ethereal spirit character that we observe effortlessly floating around these abandoned spaces that eventually open out into an otherworldly empty highway.”

Watch below and keep your ears perked for their debut album Till the Tomb out on Harvest Records on July 29.