Beauty Vs. Functionality? Here’s How the Brain Reacts to Each

Data that represents how the brain reacts to beauty and functionality is the launching pad for this sublime and fluid video commissioned by Ideal Standard. For An Interpretation of Perception, filmmaker Alice Dunseath used EEG data to create “topographical data graphs as a starting point to bring the results to life using real world imagery.” The video consists of colorful petri-dish shapes and colors undulating to relaxing music and imitating specific brain wave patterns. The movement of the shapes is supposed to mirror the brain waves it is associated with: “sharp and erratic for the Beta waves and slow and milky for the Theta waves.” The result is a beautiful and calming work that takes the viewer inside the brain and simultaneously reminds of how beauty and function can come together in nature.

See more of Alice Dunseath’s work on her website.

