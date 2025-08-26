Beavis and Butt-Head Fortnite Skins Leaked: Bundle & Emotes Revealed

Beavis and Butt-Head Fortnite skins have been leaked early online following the game’s latest update. Dataminers have revealed that the Mike Judge animated characters will be coming to the battle royale soon. Here is everything in the Beavis and Butt-Head skin bundles, including one of the game’s craziest emotes to date.

Fortnite Beavis and Butt-Head Skins Leaked

The surprising collaboration was revealed by dataminer ShiinaBR in an August 26 post. The prolific leaker discovered the files following the massive Gorillaz Fortnite Festival update that went live this morning. According to the dataminer, Beavis and Butt-Head skins will be one of two crossover sets coming to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.

The second collaboration is currently unknown. However, based on the leaks, the Beavis & Butt-Head Fortnite skins are actually pretty detailed. In a second post made by ShiinaBR, the leaker revealed that the crossover will include special pickaxes and emotes. While a release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, it appears the crossover should be added to the game in the next few weeks.

As far as pricing goes, Epic Games is pretty consistent with these kinds of bundles. Based on previous collaborations, each character will likely be sold for 1,500 V-Bucks individually. However, they should also get a combined bundle for 2,500 V-Bucks, which gives you a discount.

Below, we will break down everything that is reportedly included in the Beavis & Butt-Head Fortnite collaboration.

Everything Included in the Beavis and Butt-Head Bundles (Emotes, Wraps, etc.)

As mentioned above, Beavis and Butt-Head themselves weren’t the only things that got leaked. In a follow-up update by ShiinaBR, we also now have a pretty detailed list of every item included in the upcoming collaboration bundles. From emotes to pickaxes, there is actually quite a lot here!

For your convenience, here is everything included in the Beavis and Butt-Head Fortnite skin bundles:

Beavis Skin Bundle (Backbling, Pickaxe, Emote) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Butt-Head Bundle (Backbling, Pickaxe, 2 Emotes, Wrap) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Beavis Emote (Individual Shop Item) – 500 V-Bucks

Butt-Head Emote (Individual Shop Item) – 500 V-Bucks

However, the most exciting item in the Beavis and Butt-Head Fortnite skin bundles is a Metallica emote. Also revealed in the leak is a special emote that features Beavis and Butt-Head watching a Metallica concert on a TV screen. This, of course, is a reference to the iconic scene from the 1993 MTV series.

And yes, according to dataminers, the emote will actually feature a Metallica concert playing on the tiny screen. This isn’t the first time Beavis and Butt-Head have been featured in a game. In fact, they recently made their debut in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 this year.

The infamous duo appear to be making many gaming crossovers to promote the upcoming Beavis and Butt-Head Season 3, which debuts on September 3, 2025.