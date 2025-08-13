Beavis & Butt-Head Fan Wanted After Hitting 12-Year-Old With Sex Toy at WNBA Game

You might’ve heard about the crypto group that decided to promote their meme coin by tossing bright green dildos onto the court during WNBA games. On Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, another dipsh*t got in on the simultaneously misogynistic and greedy meme by tossing a sex toy onto the court during a New York Liberty game.

Sadly, he missed the court entirely, hitting a 12-year-old girl in the crowd instead.

Videos by VICE

WE ALMOST HAD A FOURTH DILDO THROWN AT A WNBA GAME 😭



It hit a child instead. pic.twitter.com/f94ZglsEVo — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) August 6, 2025

NYPD is now looking for the suspect, described as a man wearing an Ohio State hat and, fittingly, a Beavis and Butt-Head t-shirt.

A video clip and a still photo have been released, and police are asking the public for help. If you know a guy who owns a Beavis and Butt-Head T-shirt who also enjoys throwing sex toys at women in public, give the NYPD a call.

While it seems like a bunch of insecure men who feel threatened by the success of an all-women’s basketball league who have found a way to express their displeasure with a changing world in a way that can make them a ton of money, the group claims otherwise.

Meanwhile, the whole tossing of dildos onto WNBA game courts has not stopped, and has spun into its meme that any old a**hole can join in on. It will likely continue until they all get bored and move on to something else.

A WNBA spokesperson said, “The safety of everyone in our arenas remains a top priority,” adding that the league is working with local and federal law enforcement to press felony charges where possible.

Little girls and adult WNBA stars should not have to dodge flying sex toys while trying to enjoy or play basketball. And yet, you have the son of the president of the United States posting Instagram memes of his father, the President of the United States, standing on the roof of the White House while tossing a green dildo onto a WNBA game below.

The WNBA, and the whole of humanity, deserve better.