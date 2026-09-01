Bebe Rexha Has a One-Word Response to Dating Rumors With Knicks NBA Champion

Bebe Rexha sparked dating rumors when a viral photo of her and New York Knicks veteran guard Jordan Clarkson emerged in July 2026. However, the pop star has since set the record straight with a concise, one-word response on whether there’s a romance between the two.

Rexha and Clarkson were first spotted together at a Vogue fashion event in July. Prior to that event at Rockefeller Center in New York City, they’d spent the day together. Part of their outing even included hosting an art session with artist Leopoldo Gout.

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In August, TMZ caught up to Rexha and directly asked her if there were any “sparks” between Clarkson and herself. The outlet noted that she “quickly shut it down” by “shaking her head no.” She then added that she and Clarkson are just “friends.”

Bebe Rexha and NBA champion guard Jordan Clarkson are just “friends”

Bebe Rexha’s dating rumors come weeks after she dropped Dirty Blonde, her fourth studio album. The project also marks Rexha’s first independent record, after leaving Warner Bros.

In June 2026, the singer sat down with Euphoria Magazine and opened up about how the record represents a “rebirth” for her. “It’s weird because the other day I was going to tweet, ‘Hey, DIRTY BLONDE, my debut album.” I almost wrote ‘debut,’ which is so weird,” she confessed. “I don’t know why I nearly wrote that, but that’s kind of what it feels like.”

“It feels like a rebirth and a restart for me. I’m excited,” she said. “I feel like I needed this.”

The singer went on to say, “Beyond the music, it’s more than that. The music is one thing, but as an artist, a lot of it comes from the internal side of things, which is so much more important than everything else. If you’re not feeling good or you’re not in the right headspace, it can affect everything. You could be killing it, but if you’re unhappy or not in a great mindset, none of it really matters.”

Finally, Rexha shared which album was her favorite at the time. “I love ‘The Way I Want You.’ It’s my favorite song. I’m obsessed with it.”

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