Bebe Rexha Recalls Shooting Her Shot at This Star Rapper and Failing: ‘I’m Your Dream Girl’

Drake is perpetually single. All his romances and rumored flings have seemed to burn out quickly. Rihanna, Serena Williams, Jorja Smith, Jennifer Lopez. None of them have stuck. But there is one person who still wants a crack at him: Bebe Rexha.

In an interview with Angie Martinez, the pop star essentially made her sales pitch and recalled trying to holler at Drake in the past. However, her DM was either promptly ignored or not seen at all. “I’m your dream girl, I’m Albanian, I got a fat a**,” Rexha said. “I got my own thing going on, and I don’t even think he saw it, or he saw it and just ignored it…”

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Admittedly, Bebe Rexha shrugged that there was no chance for her to top Rihanna. But to make matters worse, she looked back at a time when she was even more forward with trying to holler at Drake. But she suspected that something must’ve happened that day for her to get the response she got.

“I think I bumped into him at an award show one time,” Rexha told Angie Martinez. “But he was with his crew, and there was some drama going on at the time. I was like, ‘Hey Daddy?’ He gave me like the dirtiest look, and his security came to me like, ‘Do not call him that.’”

Bebe Rexha Unsuccessfully Shoots Her Shot at Drake

It doesn’t seem like Rexha is dating right now anyway. When spotted with NBA champion Jordan Clarkson, dating rumors arose naturally. However, when TMZ asked, she firmly shook her head no and referred to them as just “friends.”

Nowadays, Drake seems to be into goth women anyway. In a deranged 20v1 video, he told a woman that he’s into commands and playfully barked when asked to do so. Unless Bebe Rexha changes aesthetics entirely, she might be out of luck.

Whenever Drake does find that miraculous woman for him, he might leave hip-hop altogether. Back in 2010, he questioned whether he’d have anything to rap about once he committed to a serious relationship.

“I think that when I find that person and when it’s established that we’re going to enter a serious relationship, I don’t even know if I will still be making rap music. I don’t know how long I necessarily want to make rap music for,” Drake admitted at the time.

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