Because Why The Hell Not Gucci Mane Drops Second Video for the Day “Out Do Ya”

In a move that surprises no one who has been following Gucci Mane’s ridiculous work ethic, the rapper has decided to drop his second video for the day called “Out Do Ya” from new album Everybody’s Watching. In spite of this achievement, the video is rather unremarkable and features Gucci rapping in front of the flames of Jean Grey from the newest X-Men film and wooden fences. Nevertheless, Gucci is home so we must applaud these efforts with hyperbole and fervor. The song sounds great though so that’s a plus. That’s about all I have to say about this. Enjoy the video and listen to the album you’re already quoting on your timeline.

Jabbari Weekes is a human being. Follow or slander him on Twitter.