Beck Celebrates the Release of His New Album with a Slime Visualizer

Today, Beck releases his thirteenth album Colors and, friends, he is celebrating in style. Today, he dropped a ‘slime visualizer’ to accompany his album’s (very fun!) title track, and I promise that it is the most pleasing thing you will watch today.

Slime videos are rad and also sometimes triggering for the pleasant sensation known as ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response, kinda like goosebumps) because of the cool slime sounds. However here Beck has replaced the classic squelches with the bouncy, upbeat “Colors” plays as we’re taken on a wild ride through the world of slime. I am very jealous of the person who got to put their hands in all the slime, and presumably got paid to do so. Maybe the slime grabber is Beck? But I think that probably, he is generous enough to have delegated that task (he did, after all, let MC Hammer sign copies of the new album to be sold to actual paying fans). Anyway regardless of who the lucky hands belong to, there is only one thing for you to do: sit back and enjoy the slime, above.

Videos by VICE

Follow Noisey on Twitter.