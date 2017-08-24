Beck Finally Confirms New Album and Releases New Song, “Dear Life”

Four years after stepping into the studio with Greg Kurstin, two years after releasing a new project’s first single, and ten months after locking a swiftly-scrapped release date, iconoclastic indie mainstay Beck has confirmed details of his 13th studio LP. Colors is out October 13 on Virgin EMI.

The announcement comes alongside the release of a new single in “Dear Life,” a pop song with a giddy piano and constricted guitar solo that takes sonic cues from late Beatles tracks, but drifts closer to the existential dread of Elliott Smith’s McCartney-inspired pop efforts. “You sing your swansong to the dogs / Because they made mincemeat of the dreams you hung your hopes on,” Beck sings over playful chords. This, remember, is an album that the Rolling Stone described as “relentlessly upbeat.”

Videos by VICE

Listen to “Dear Life” and watch its accompanying lyric video at the top of the page.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

