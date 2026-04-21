Beck Just Announced the Ride Lonesome Tour for 2026

Beck has just announced the Ride Lonesome Tour for 2026, following the release of his single of the same name yesterday.
The 25-date North American outing will kick off September 16 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia. Subsequent stops include Portland, Los Angeles, two nights at San Francisco’s Masonic, a night at Red Rocks in Colorado, two night stands in Toronto and Brooklyn, and many more.
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View the complete tour routing below.
Beck 2026 tour: How to get tickets
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Tickets to Beck’s Ride Lonesome Tour 2026 will first be available via a Citi cardmember presale that starts today (Tuesday, April 21) at 11 AM local time. General onsale begins Friday, April 24 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.
You can also find Beck tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
“Ride Lonesome” sees Beck returning to the laid-back alt-country sound of Sea Change and Morning Phase. Thank you, Beck! Let’s hope for a full album of this vibe soon.
Beck’s Ride Lonesome 2026 tour dates
09/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/18 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle
09/19 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
09/22 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
09/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/01 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/03 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
10/04 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
10/06 — Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live
10/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
10/09 — Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium
10/12 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10/14 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/15 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/17 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/27 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
10/28 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
10/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/31 — Nashville, TN @ The Truth