Beck Just Announced the Ride Lonesome Tour for 2026

Beck has just announced the Ride Lonesome Tour for 2026, following the release of his single of the same name yesterday.

The 25-date North American outing will kick off September 16 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia. Subsequent stops include Portland, Los Angeles, two nights at San Francisco’s Masonic, a night at Red Rocks in Colorado, two night stands in Toronto and Brooklyn, and many more.

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View the complete tour routing below.

Beck 2026 tour: How to get tickets

Tickets to Beck’s Ride Lonesome Tour 2026 will first be available via a Citi cardmember presale that starts today (Tuesday, April 21) at 11 AM local time. General onsale begins Friday, April 24 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Beck tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

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“Ride Lonesome” sees Beck returning to the laid-back alt-country sound of Sea Change and Morning Phase. Thank you, Beck! Let’s hope for a full album of this vibe soon.

09/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/18 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle

09/19 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

09/22 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

09/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/01 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/03 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

10/04 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/06 — Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live

10/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

10/09 — Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium

10/12 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/14 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/15 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/17 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

10/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/27 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

10/28 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

10/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/31 — Nashville, TN @ The Truth