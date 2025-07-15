Becky Hill ‘Disgusted’ To Find Out That Convicted Serial Rapist Attended One of Her Concerts

Becky Hill is furious and “disgusted” after finding out that convicted serial rapist Craig France once attended one of her concerts.

NME reports that the footage of France at Hill’s show aired during an episode of 24 Hours In Police Custody, a true crime series from the UK’s Channel 4 television network. Hill saw this and took to social media to share her thoughts.

Videos by VICE

“Watching the latest [episode] of 24 Hours In Police Custody, crying my eyes out. The fact that it opens with this horrific rapist at my live show makes me SICK,” the former Voice UK contestant wrote on Instagram stories.

Hill then went on to share that the situation hit painfully close to home for her, explaining, “I reported my own rape 4 years after it happened & still to this day it’s the bravest fucking thing I’ve ever done in my life. scared no one would believe me.”

“These women that came forward & reported this absolute sick fuck are incredible but also incredibly sad this happened to them,” Hill continued. “Credit to these brave young women. That shit is so hard to go through. I only try to create a safe space for music & partying, im disgusted this cunt was at a show of mine. I’m so sorry.”

According to NME, the “Nightclub Predator” episode of 24 Hours In Police Custody featured a clip of France singing along to Hill’s 2021 track “Remember,” while in attendance at one of her shows. An investigation into France was launched after a caller alleged that France had raped her, but she was having trouble fully recalling all the details of the assault.

When police searched France’s home in Peterborough, they found several hidden cameras containing disturbing footage of encounters he had with multiple women. They then had to inform three other victims that they had been filmed by France without their knowledge.

In March, France pleaded guilty to sexual offences against four women, including rape and sexual assault. He was sentenced to 10 years and seven months in prison.