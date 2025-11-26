Becky Lynch Claims Male WWE Star Would Blacklist Women

Unfortunately, professional wrestling has always had a really dark underbelly. Assault and harassment run rampant through the entire industry. Politicking is a real thing, and if someone’s not careful, it could spell the end of their career. Becky Lynch is now shining a light on her own experience in WWE.

The former Women’s Intercontinental Champion and her husband, fellow wrestler Seth Rollins, appeared on Bert Kreischer’s YouTube show, Something’s Burning. They discussed a variety of topics about life in and out of the ring, including how their relationship began as just a friendship.

Lynch says she was afraid to make it anything more and to proceed with caution around the men, “stay away from the boys.” Kreischer is shocked by this, but when she expands further it really paints a picture of how the backstage environment was in WWE just a decade ago.

“No, [it’s] stay away from the boys. Like certain things — I’m not gonna name names, but there was a guy on the main roster who it was like, ‘Be careful. Be careful because… one, he’ll try to sleep with you. If he sleeps with you, then he’ll blacklist you,” Lynch says. “And then if he tries to sleep with you and you don’t sleep with him, he’ll also blacklist you.’ So there was this line that you had to walk this tightrope.”

Kreischer asks if he knows who the person is and Lynch responds that he “definitely” does.

“At one point, he got my number and I remember being like, ‘How do you walk this line?’ So there was always this thing of — cause if you get into a relationship and things go south, they’re not gonna fire the guy. They’re always gonna fire the girl, you know? So, it was a very, very scary thing.”

At the time, Lynch would’ve been departing WWE’s developmental brand NXT. She made her main roster debut in 2015 when she helped kickstart the women’s evolution in WWE. Now, she’s one of the biggest names in professional wrestling.

