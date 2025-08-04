Becky Lynch Debuts New Theme Music at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch debuted new theme music at SummerSlam for the first time since her WWE debut a decade ago.

Lynch has been teasing a collaboration with The Wonder Years in the lead-up to SummerSlam. Fightful Select reported that the music has been “months” in the making. It’s also reportedly one of her husband’s favorite bands. There was no timeline given for when the change would be implemented, but it happened on Night 2 of SummerSlam.

Videos by VICE

Lynch’s iconic “Celtic Invasion” song by CFO$ is one of the most recognizable wrestling theme songs. Her new theme song features actual lyrics as opposed to a beat, including a reference to her persona, “The Man.” It’s a far cry from a lot of the Def Rebel theme songs, that’s for sure.

Becky Lynch Debuts New Theme Song from The Wonder Years

THE MAN has new entrance music at SummerSlam by The Wonder Years! 🎧 pic.twitter.com/l4wU8ZgqT8 — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025

The Wonder Years is an established American rock band that has been together since 2005. They’re notable wrestling fans with references woven throughout several of their songs, including “Wyatt’s Song (Your Name)” a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt.

The entrance is fitting for the champion whose third title defense took place at WWE SummerSlam. Lynch has been the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion since Money in the Bank, defeating Valkyria. If Valkyria failed to put down Lynch tonight, she wouldn’t be able to challenge for the belt again as long as Lynch is champion.

Valkyria failed to finish the job tonight. Bayley attempted to interfere in her favor, but the chaos caused too much of a distraction — one that the veteran opportunist took advantage of. With the Lynch storyline on the back burner, it clears a path for both Bayley and Valkyria to busy themselves with something new. As for Lynch… who can defeat her?

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE SummerSlam.