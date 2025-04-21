Becky Lynch Returns at WWE WrestleMania 41

Becky Lynch shocked fans watching night 2 of WrestleMania 41 with her highly anticipated return. Lynch has been out of action for nearly a year, taking a break to focus on motherhood and ventures outside the squared circle. Last we saw of her, she lost to Rhea Ripley at Mania. Ripley suffered an injury that would force her to vacate, and an interim champion was crowned. Liv Morgan beat her for the championship and has been adamant she retired Lynch. Now she’s back for revenge.

Becky Lynch Teams With Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41

Lynch has a history with Valkyria as well. Her short stint in NXT included rubbing elbows with her fellow Irishwoman. Lynch won the NXT Women’s Championship during her run which Valkyria won from her before returning to the main roster. “The Man” has spoken highly of Valkyria since her debut on the main roster last year, giving her the stamp of approval.

Originally, Bayley was slated to compete, however, an attack would leave her injured and Adam Pearce pulled her from the match. According to PWInsider, she’s not injured but the storyline has been in the works for weeks. Bayley has been in a feud with NXT’s Roxanne Perez.

Not only did Lynch return, but she also walked out with the tag titles. The match wasn’t anything inventive and it was relatively short. She hit Morgan with the Manhandle Slam for the win. This isn’t Lynch’s first run with the Tag Team Championships; she first held them with Lita in 2023.

The next generation of female Superstars is slowly being built. Last night, Charlotte Flair passed the torch to Tiffany Stratton. Tonight, Lynch helped etch Valkyria’s name in the history books as a double champion. Valkyria also holds the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

