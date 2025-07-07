Becky Lynch Title Defense Announced for WWE Evolution

Becky Lynch will defend the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at WWE Evolution, as confirmed by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce on social media.

The all-women’s Premium Live Event is returning for the first time since 2018. Lynch, who was part of the inaugural event, will defend against former Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. The trio has been on WWE Raw the last few weeks feuding and building to the match, and Lynch will address it on this week’s Raw. The event is sandwiched between Saturday Night’s Main Event and Great American Bash, all taking place the same weekend as AEW All In.

Videos by VICE

Evolution has been heavily criticized by fans who believe it’s a way for WWE to profit off the women’s division with little effort. Liv Morgan was scheduled as a major selling point, but due to injury, she’s no longer on the show. Nonetheless, big names like Rhea Ripley, Trish Stratus, Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will compete on the show.

It appeared as if The Bella Twins—or at least Nikki Bella–would wrestle Morgan in some capacity. WWE removed Nikki a few weeks back when Morgan suffered her injury. There’s been no indication that she will still be part of WWE Evolution.

WWE Evolution 2025 Card

Outside of title matches that make up most of the card, there’s a Battle Royal to determine a #1 Contender for WWE Clash in Paris. Naomi and Jade Cargill will finally get their hands on each other in a No Holds Barred match.

Naomi won the Women’s Money in the Bank while Cargill now holds the title of Queen of the Ring. She will get a title opportunity at SummerSlam, but she must overcome Naomi. Additionally, the NXT women’s division will be on hand. Jacy Jane defends the women’s championship against beloved star Jordynne Grace.

The rest of the card is as follows:

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus

Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. TBD vs. TBD

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on WWE Evolution.