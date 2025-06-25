beekeeper-unleashed-a-swarm-of-bees-on-police-during-traffic-stop

A routine seatbelt stop turned into an insect ambush when a 70-year-old beekeeper in Cervera, Spain, allegedly sicced his bees on two traffic officers.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on a Friday along the N-II highway in the Catalonian town. Police say they pulled over a van for erratic driving and noticed the man behind the wheel wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. What they didn’t expect was for the driver to respond with “I should have run you over,” before refusing a second breathalyzer test and threatening to kill them. Then came the bees.

According to multiple sources, the man walked calmly to the back of his van, opened the door, and released a swarm of honey bees directly at the officers. The insects attacked immediately, stinging both cops and forcing them to seek shelter in a nearby restaurant. Restaurant patrons reportedly stepped in to help, guiding the officers to safety while bees buzzed through the entrance.

The man fled the scene but didn’t get far. Police tracked him down shortly after, arrested him, and took his statement. He was released on bail within a few hours. Both officers were taken to an urgent care center and treated with cortisone for their stings. No one else was injured.

This week, the local newspaper Segre reported the man may have been judicially acquitted of assault—though the information hasn’t been officially confirmed.

The bizarre bee attack comes at a tense time for Catalonia’s police force. In May, over 300 Mossos d’Esquadra officers rallied in Lleida to protest what they call an epidemic of violence against cops. They claim that in just the first month of 2024, there were 223 assaults. For all of last year, the number hit 2,550.

Interior Minister Núria Parlon said her office plans to strengthen legal protections for officers moving forward.

So far, there’s been no official word on what happened to the bees. But if anyone’s looking for the wildest use of a natural weapon this year—this might be it.