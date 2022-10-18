Beer-Brined Grilled Chicken Wings Recipe

Serves: 6 to 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes, plus 8 hours of brining

INGREDIENTS

for the brine:

¾ cup|120 grams kosher salt

2 (12-ounce|375 ml) cans beer, preferably Pilsner-style lager

3 pounds|1.36 kg chicken wings

for the dry rub:

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons mustard powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

for the dipping sauce:

1 cup|225 grams Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons minced dill

2 tablespoons thinly sliced chives, plus more for serving

1 ½ tablespoons apple cider vinegar

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

to serve:

8 tablespoons|113 grams unsalted butter, melted

lemon wedges

Persian cucumbers, cut into wedges

DIRECTIONS

Brine the chicken: Dissolve the salt in the beer in a large bowl. Add the chicken and cover. Refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours. Remove the chicken from the brine, discarding the brine. Place the chicken on a sheet tray fitted with a cooling rack and pat the chicken dry. Refrigerate at least 4 more hours, preferably overnight. Make the dry rub: Mix all of the ingredients except for the oil together in a small bowl and set aside until ready to grill. Make the dipping sauce: Mix all of the ingredients together in a small bowl, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use. Grill the wings: Toss the wings with the oil, then sprinkle all over with the dry rub. Grill, flipping once, until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the wing reads 165°F, about 15 minutes. Transfer the wings to a large bowl to rest for 10 minutes, then pour in the melted butter and toss to coat. To serve, transfer the wings to a platter with the lemon wedges and cucumbers. Transfer the sauce to a small serving bowl and grind some black pepper over the top, then sprinkle the dip with chives. Have plenty of napkins nearby because this shit gets messy.

