Beer Foam Art Is Here to Make Your Bartender’s Life Hell

Hey, great news for those of you who hated glitter beer! It gets worse.

If the existence of sparkly Lisa Frank-inspired IPAs didn’t quite convince you that beer is, indeed, vulnerable to every deathless trend that has infected coffee, I’m sure you’ll be chuffed as a chicken to hear that a printer for beer foam art is now a “thing.”

Beer Ripples is a device released last week by Ripples, an Israeli company that operates out of Maryland within the United States. The company may be most well-known for making a 3D printing machine for coffee.

The analogous beer printer is currently available for companies within the United States, Canada, and Israel for what Ripples confirmed to MUNCHIES via email is a a base price of $3,000 plus a $1,500 yearly subscription fee.

“We currently don’t know of any other companies with the same technology or printing capability as Beer Ripples,” a Ripples spokesperson wrote MUNCHIES over email on Tuesday, adding that the product’s first customer is craft tavern chain World of Beer, with “select locations rolling out Beer Ripples over the coming months.”

Within 11 seconds, this rarefied 3D printer will tattoo your beer’s frothy head with an image created from “malt-based ink.” You can choose from the machine’s rolodex of pre-loaded designs or use the free app to upload images from your phone! What fun.



Folks, go nuts and subject your bartender to 11 seconds of misery. Print your large, dumb face; your favorite empty inspirational platitude; the soft petals of a teensy flower.



Per the company’s website, Beer Ripples aims to create “shareable moments” through “engaging content” that draws from Ripples’ “extensive content library,” all with the endgame of serving “beer that makes a buzz.”

Sheesh, give me a break! It’s a site that’s brimming with some seriously next-level Silicon Valley buzzwordery, but what the hell do I know? Latte art has been taken to parodically excessive heights in recent years. It’s but a matter of time before we get a twerking corgi lager.