Servings: 6-8
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes, plus overnight marination
Ingredients
for the seitan:
8 ounces|250 gram seitan, shredded
2 teaspoons dried chili flakes or 1 whole red chili, stemmed and finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
2-3 limes, juiced
2 cans gose-style beer, preferably Old Blue Last
1 bunch cilantro, finely chopped (including stems)
1 red onion, finely chopped
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
to serve:
corn tortillas, warmed
pickled onions
vegan sour cream
pickled chilies
salsa
cilantro leaves
lime wedges
Directions
1. Marinate the seitan: In a large bowl, mix the seitan with the chili, garlic, lime juice, beer, cilantro, and red onion to coat. Cover, then refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours.
2. Heat the 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Remove the seating from the marinade, reserving the marinade. Cook the seitan, flipping and taking care not to overcrowd the pan, until browned, about 7 to 8 minutes. Add the reserved marinade to the skillet, bring to a simmer, and cook until the liquid has almost disappeared, about 20 minutes.
3. Top a few tortillas with the seitan mixture, along with some pickled onions, sour cream, chilies, salsa, and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.
