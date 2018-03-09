Beer-Marinated Vegan Tacos Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes, plus overnight marination

Ingredients

for the seitan:

8 ounces|250 gram seitan, shredded

2 teaspoons dried chili flakes or 1 whole red chili, stemmed and finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2-3 limes, juiced

2 cans gose-style beer, preferably Old Blue Last

1 bunch cilantro, finely chopped (including stems)

1 red onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

to serve:

corn tortillas, warmed

pickled onions

vegan sour cream

pickled chilies

salsa

cilantro leaves

lime wedges

Directions

1. Marinate the seitan: In a large bowl, mix the seitan with the chili, garlic, lime juice, beer, cilantro, and red onion to coat. Cover, then refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours.

2. Heat the 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Remove the seating from the marinade, reserving the marinade. Cook the seitan, flipping and taking care not to overcrowd the pan, until browned, about 7 to 8 minutes. Add the reserved marinade to the skillet, bring to a simmer, and cook until the liquid has almost disappeared, about 20 minutes.

3. Top a few tortillas with the seitan mixture, along with some pickled onions, sour cream, chilies, salsa, and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.

WATCH: How-To: Make Beer-Marinated Vegan Tacos