The stingless bee, of which there are over 600 species on the planet, has been granted legal rights by the Peruvian federal government, as detailed in recent reporting by CNN. A bee, an insect, now has legal protection. That sounds absurd, until you find out why.

We humans have been doing everything in our power to destroy the planet and all the necessities it provides us. Bees are a fairly important cornerstone of our lives. They are pollinators. They help biodiversity spread, our crops grow healthily, and plants in our neighborhood spring to life.

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Yet, everything from pesticides to climate change to deforestation is contributing to their dwindling numbers. So, chemical biologist Rosa Vásquez Espinoza partnered up with organizations like Amazon Research Internacional and the Earth Law Center to turn a ridiculous idea into something real: giving bees rights, and therefore protection.

Peru Is Giving Bees Legal Rights, and There’s a Surprisingly Good Reason Why

Their work eventually paid off. The declaration of rights of Amazonian stingless bees gives these flying little critters the legal right to exist, thrive, and enjoy an environment free of destruction

This raises the obvious question: how do the bees represent themselves in a legal matter? Are they going to don robes and powdered wigs in courtrooms? Unfortunately, no. They will have human proxies representing them and their interests, in the form of local indigenous leaders and environmental groups who will act as their legal voice.

For instance, chopping down a tree with a protected hive or destroying local flora with pesticides can now be viewed as a violation of a bee’s legal rights. Again, sounds insane on the surface, but when you consider the vital role bees play in our lives and how human civilization would collapse without them, maybe offering them constitutional legal protection doesn’t go far enough.

In all honesty, we should probably be praying to them.

Two municipal governments have passed the declaration of rights of Amazonian stingless bees, and other provinces are already lining up to adopt it. Groups in 14 other countries are watching how this develops because they’re thinking about doing it too.

While no court cases have been filed on behalf of bees yet, Espinoza tells CNN that he is already seeing local communities and authorities respond to the legal protection status with expanded beekeeping efforts and video workshops on bee conservation.