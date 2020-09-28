Beet and Orange Polenta with Mushrooms and Swiss Chard Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 cups|500 ml beet juice

2 cups|500 ml whole milk

1 cup|170 grams quick-cooking polenta

6 tablespoons|80 grams grams unsalted butter

2 naval oranges

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

8 ounces|230 grams Swiss chard

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

8 ounces|225 grams mixed mushrooms, quartered if buttons or shiitake, separated in 2-inch pieces if beech mushrooms

DIRECTIONS

Bring the beet juice and milk to a low simmer in a medium saucepan over medium. Add the polenta and cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 5 minutes. Fold in 4 tablespoons|60 grams butter until melted and combined. Zest in one of the oranges and squeeze in the juice. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm. Remove the stems from the Swiss chard and dice. Roughly chop the leaves and set aside. Melt the remaining butter with the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the Swiss chard stems and garlic and cook until the stems are slightly soft, about 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook, tossing occasionally, until slightly golden, 6 minutes more. Add the Swiss chard leaves and cook until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Divide the polenta among plates and top with the mushroom and Swiss chard mixture. Zest the remaining orange over each dish and serve.

