Beetlejuice Fortnite Skin Revealed – Release Date and Price

The Beetlejuice Fortnite skin has been revealed by dataminers, giving us our first look at the Fortnitemares 2026 collab. Here is when the Beetlejuice cosmetics go live in every major region, everything included in the bundle, and potential pricing.

Beetlejuice Fortnite Skin Revealed – First Look

Screenshot: Epic Games

Dataminers have fully revealed the Beetlejuice Fortnite skin ahead of its Item Shop release. If you’ve been waiting for the iconic Tim Burton character to join the battle royale, we finally have a preview of what he looks like in-game.

Videos by VICE

However, the new outfit isn’t the only thing that has been revealed. Dataminers also uncovered the full Beetlejuice Fortnite bundle and all the cosmetics included, from the Six-Stringed Sandworm to the Day-O emote.

For a closer look, we’ve included an HD image below so you can see what the Beetlejuice skin looks like before you purchase it:

Beetlejuice Outfit

Screenshot: Epic Games

when is beetlejuice coming to fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Beetlejuice Fortnite skin release date is today, Friday, October 23, 2026. The much-anticipated Fortnitemares 2026 collab will be available through the in-game Item Shop starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

However, depending on your time zone, the Beetlejuice Fortnite skin will arrive on October 24 instead. To make it easier to track, here is when the crossover goes live across different regions:

Beetlejuice Fortnite Release Times

Region / Time Zone Release Time Date Pacific Time (PT) 5:00 PM October 23 Eastern Time (ET) 8:00 PM October 23 UTC 12:00 AM October 24 United Kingdom (BST) 1:00 AM October 24 Central Europe (CEST) 2:00 AM October 24 India (IST) 5:30 AM October 24 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM October 24 Australia — Sydney (AEDT) 11:00 AM October 24 New Zealand (NZDT) 1:00 PM October 24

Beetlejuice Fortnite Bundle and Cosmetic Prices

Screenshot: Epic Games, FireMonkey

Dataminers have also revealed the full Beetlejuice Fortnite bundle, including the outfit and its matching cosmetics. Alongside the character skin, the collection features Back Blings, Pickaxes, and a weapon wrap.

However, two of the more notable items in the bundle are new Beetlejuice emotes. One features the iconic “Day-O” dance scene from the 1988 Tim Burton film. The other allows players to surf on top of a giant Sandworm, and it can even be used as a traversal walk in the game.

Here is the full cosmetic list and their potential pricing:

Cosmetic Item Type Expected Price Beetlejuice Outfit 1,600 V-Bucks Six-Stringed Sandworm Back Bling / Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Beetlejuice’s Marquee Back Bling 500 V-Bucks Marquee Smasher Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Beetlejuice Spirals Wrap 500 V-Bucks Day-O Emote 500 V-Bucks Sandworm Surfer Emote 500 V-Bucks

The final Beetlejuice Fortnite bundle price will not be confirmed until it hits the item shop later tonight. The above table is an estimate based on recent , such as the Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Kreuger collab.

Players may also be able to purchase cosmetics separately if they only want the Beetlejuice outfit or a specific item. We’ll update this guide with the confirmed bundle price and purchase options once the crossover goes live.