Before ‘Jersey Shore’ Became Huge, MTV Almost Replaced the Entire Cast

Jersey Shore quickly became the pinnacle of the pop culture zeitgeist in the 2010s. The controversial reality television program followed a group of roommates as they partied on the shore over the summer. We got to see them working in the infamous shore store, their late-night escapades to the club, and, in later seasons, their trips to places like Miami and Italy. Although controversial at the time, it didn’t stop teens from adopting many of the cast members’ iconic phrases and looks.

Now, 17 years on, Jersey Shore is as relevant as ever. However, what it became was a completely different reality from what was originally pitched.

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The Search For America’s biggest guido

Long before MTV got hold of it, it was originally slated for VH1. Instead of following around the friend group, it was pitched as a male guido competition series. The only original male cast member was Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

“Shelly Tatro — who was, at the time, the executive in charge over there — said to me, ‘I have something really interesting.’ She shows me a stock-footage tape called ‘America’s Biggest Guido,’ the origins of which I can’t remember. It was hilarious,” Jersey Shore casting director Doron Ofir told Vulture in 2018.

“In 2008, I was trying to do fitness and underwear modeling, and it wasn’t really working out,” Mike “The Situation” told Vulture. “Someone told me that VH1 was trying to do a show about guidos from the East Coast. It was supposed to be a Challenge-type show at first. I did the pilot.”

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Jersey Shore season 2 almost had a completely different cast

Before Season 1 of Jersey Shore was even finished premiering, MTV already had a group of finalists for a second season with a brand new cast. Ofir revealed in a 2012 interview with the NY Post.

Ultimately, fans falling in love with the roomies is why MTV chose to stick with the original cast. In hindsight, it was the best thing they could have done. At its peak, Jersey Shore was bringing in over 8 million viewers. The fourth episode of Season 3 had 8.8 million viewers, setting a broadcast television record as MTV’s highest-rated series in history. By the end of the series, they were making $100,000 an episode. The cast became overnight successes, with many of them piggybacking off of their newfound fame by launching their own brands.