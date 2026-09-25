Before Seattle Bands Like Nirvana Took Over the Mainstream, Another Band Opened the Door First

When we think of Seattle grunge, a few obvious names come to mind. Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Alice in Chains, and Soundgarden are often considered grunge’s big four. Of course, bands like Green River, Screaming Trees, and Melvins preceded the Sub Pop Seattle sound by a couple of years. Interestingly enough, Soundgarden was part of that late-80s pre-grunge scene as well.

Soundgarden formed in 1984 and released their debut EP, Screaming Life, on Sub Pop in 1987. Their debut album, Ultramega OK, came in 1988, then their second album, Louder Than Love, in 1989. Soundgarden became a pillar of the heavy, sludgy grunge style that was born in the underground scene. They pioneered a new kind of rock music. They took everything good about arena rock, punk, heavy metal, and Led Zeppelin riffs and combined it with frenetic, relentless energy.

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Unpretentious, unconcerned, totally new yet somehow familiar, and exactly what the disaffected, cynical youth were looking for. Late-80s Soundgarden burst forth with every perfect element falling effortlessly into place. They had the sound, the skill, the attitude, and the look to capture everyone’s attention.

Soundgarden’s Mainstream Popularity Grew, but They Miraculously Never Lost Their Indie Cred

So, it’s not totally far-fetched to claim that Soundgarden helped usher in the solidified grunge scene. When Nirvana released Nevermind in 1991, Soundgarden had already paved the way for a more cohesive grunge sound. The door was open, allowing Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and the others to walk right through.

But Soundgarden didn’t languish in obscurity. Chris Cornell & Co. adapted to the changing scene. As their popularity grew and all eyes were on Seattle, Soundgarden experimented with the new sound as well.

A key part of Soundgarden’s legacy is that they maintained their authenticity. Even as grunge took over and alt-rock became the hot new thing, Soundgarden held fast to their indie cred. They were one of the first grunge acts to sign to a major label, but they still debuted on the independent SST Records. Additionally, they took the initiative to leave the Sub Pop echo chamber after two EPs in the late 80s. In a way, that door opened for Nirvana.

As the years progressed, Soundgarden, of course, became a well-known and beloved band. Possibly the first and only grunge band to have mainstream popularity alongside indie credibility. Some still view these bands as sell-outs after all these years, and the capitalist co-opting of Nirvana’s image certainly has something to do with it. Still, there’s no denying that Soundgarden’s incredible momentum gave the Seattle grunge scene its forward motion.

Photo by Gie Knaeps