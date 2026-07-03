Before Tinder, MTV’s ‘Next’ Turned Dating Into a Brutal Swipe-Left Game Show

The early 2000s were all about trashy reality television. Every network was hoping to capitalize on the success of reality game shows like The Bachelor, Big Brother, and Survivor. MTV was one of the earliest networks to adopt a reality television formula that worked, creating iconic shows like MTV Cribs, Jersey Shore, Catfish, The Osbournes, and a surprisingly unique dating show, Next.

When Next aired on MTV, it was pretty controversial. They were moving away from the identity that they’d had for 20 years: music. MTV was the place to watch all the latest music videos and pop culture news. In this new era, Next was one of many trashy and chaotic dating shows. MTV also aired the ridiculous Date My Mom and Parental Control.

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MTV’s Next was prime trashy reality TV

The premise of Next was simple: Singles go on speed dates with people that would exit a big tour bus. They could end the date at any time by yelling “Next.” While it seems harsh that they could end the date for something as simple as their appearance, anyone that made it to the end collected $1 for every minute they remained on the date. Then, they could choose to take the money or go on a second date.

If you really think about it, Next was the predecessor to the popular dating app Tinder, which didn’t debut on the App Store until 2012. Tinder serves up a stack of potential suitors, and you swipe left to move to the next person and right to chat with them. The app framed how dating culture operates in the 2010s and 2020s. You no longer had to approach people in public and fear rejection; everything was at your fingertips.

The show’s formula surely wouldn’t work in today’s climate. However, that doesn’t mean people don’t still love a trashy dating/reality show. Love Island is a global hit, after all.