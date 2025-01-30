Behemoth’s New Song ‘The Shit ov God’ Might Be Their Most Blasphemous Yet

Behemoth is back with a brand new single titled “The Shit ov God,” — off their forthcoming album of the same name — and it honestly might be their most blasphemous song yet.

The Polish black metal band (or blackened death metal band, if you’re obnoxiously gatekeepy) dropped the new single earlier this week, ushering in the next era of their unholy reign as one of the most formidable metal bands in the industry.

In the intro of the song, Behemoth frontman Nergal growls, “Eat my flesh! Drink my blood! I am the shit of God!” Deepening the blasphemy, he later bellows, “Thеy say you’re almighty, an Illusion I quell! You servе up in Eden, I reign in hell!”

It seems like the song is, at least in part, referencing Jesus — known as “The Son of God” in Christian religious doctrines — an assumption further confirmed by the acronymic chorus. “I for ingrate! E to eradicate! S for the scorn! U for useless! S for the shame! J for joyless! H to humiliate! S for thy son unloved! We are the shit ov God! We are the shit ov God.”

Now, as far as I can tell, “IESUSJHS” isn’t a word? But, Google does redirect you to Jesus, so… mission accomplished!

Look, have Behemoth had controversial songs before now? Oh, absolutely. Just off the top of my head a few of their song titles are “Christians to the Lions,” “Christgrinding Avenue,” and “Antichristian Phenomenon.”

But let’s be real, just going right in with “The Shit ov God” as an album title and first single is a pretty boldly blasphemous move and, frankly, I respect the hell out of it.

I mean where else would a band like Behemoth go at this point? They formed in 1991 and The Shit ov God will be their 13th studio album. They spent years being unapologetic, overzealous pagans, and then went through an artsy phase. Unfiltered heresy is pretty much the only thing left to do.

I’m reminded of Bad Religion’s “Fuck You,” from their 16th album, True North. In the song, singer Greg Graffin explains, “Sometimes I have no sense at all. As most flawed man I want to do… Just say fuck you!”

After a while, trying to find other ways to say it just feels unnecessarily smug. In a valley between pretentious and derivative… “The Shit ov God” is a “Fuck You.”

Behemoth’s The Shit ov God will be released on May 9. Click here to pre-order the album, and check out the music video for the title track above.