[Behind-the-Scenes] FKA twigs Takes You Inside “Glass & Patron”

Performative endurance, or endurance as performance? FKA twigs’ music videos explore the unique perspective of a female artist aware of her precarious position in the world; juxtaposing sex and discomfort; dangling from a fine wire, and holding the pose stoically, before daring to stretch that wire further. Her new, self-directed video, “Glass & Patron,” which premiered at the 2015 YouTube Music Awards, is the next contortion.

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes interview, produced in conjunction with the video and premiering today on The Creators Project, watch FKA twigs detail her artistic vision for “Glass & Patron.” A dancer first, twigs hearkens back to 10 years of dance training, giving a nod of respect to her fellow performers; they express themselves freely as artists and athletes as twigs continues to twist.

Bending literally and figuratively, twigs is enhanced with a large pregnant belly, caressing herself in an exploration of the potential power in her body, giving birth to a colorful fabric, and then bending that same body, sans-bump, into impressive shapes with stunning fluidity. “’Glass & Patron,’ for me, is about using the experiences you go through in your life and using pain and emotional discomfort and putting it back into your creativity,” she offers in the above video. “I quite enjoy when people don’t get it. I feel like if everyone did get it, I would be doing something wrong.”

Watch the official video for “Glass & Patron” below, and get FKA twigs’ LP1 here.

