Behind The Scenes of ‘LATIN-X’ with Paola Ramos

Latinx is the gender-neutral alternative to Latino or Latina, a term that stands for all people in the Latino community who struggle to fit into just one identity. It’s inclusive, it’s intersectional, and it goes beyond the binary—things that VICE’s series of the same name, LATIN-X, is all about. In it, host Paola Ramos showcases stories that challenge traditional norms and don’t necessarily fit neatly into people’s assumptions about the Latinx population in America. Ramos covers a wide range of issues, from the HIV crisis on the Texas-Mexico border, to the meth epidemic in Fresno, to the experiences of trans asylum seekers—and VICE just dropped four new episodes of the series. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, Ramos takes us behind the scenes of the show.

