Behind the Scenes of VICE’s New Documentary on Legalizing Weed in Lebanon

Lebanon is about to take a historic step for the Arab world with a proposed bill to legalize the cultivation of cannabis for medical use. But in the fertile Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, where communities have been growing cannabis for generations, the news isn’t going over well. In a new short documentary, Lebanon’s Green Gold: The Debate to Legalize Cannabis, VICE’s Rony Karkar finds out why Lebanon is so keen to legalize cannabis, and travels to the village of Yammoune, home to one of the country’s main cannabis farming communities, to find out why they think they’ll lose out if their livelihood becomes legal. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we go behind the scenes with Karkar.

