Behind the Scenes of VICE’s New Series ‘Minority Reports’

VICE’s new series, Minority Reports, is a close examination of race in the US, and its first episode follows Tiago, an 18-year-old white student at Georgia’s Morehouse College, one of the country’s historically black universities. When black students were unwelcome throughout the higher education system, historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) provided safe learning spaces for African Americans, cultivating leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Toni Morrison, Langston Hughes, and Oprah Winfrey. But while these schools have long had white students, they are increasingly recruiting outside of the black community amid financial woes.

At a time when the country’s conversation around race is especially tense, Tiago’s presence at Morehouse is not a simple story—while some students accept him and his desire to be a leader at the school, others aren’t sure why a white man needs to be in a space historically created for black students to thrive.

Videos by VICE

VICE producer Zeke Spector talked to host Lee Adams and series producer Nicole Cone about the first episode.

