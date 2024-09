In 2015, the Tampa Pro contest became an official stop on the Street League Skateboarding Pro tour. As a game changer for both trademarks of the skate culture, the union brought some interesting point of views. VICE Sports was there to capture this pivotal moment in skateboard history and heard from Brian Schaefer, Brian Atlas, Chris Cole, and many more about what it really meant for the two skate giants to finally come together.

Lede Image Credit: Mike Blabac, Courtesy of SLS