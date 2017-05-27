Behold: Homer Simpson’s Baseball HOF Plaque

We’ve found ourselves at the perfect intersection of baseball not taking itself seriously, and a grotesque amount of free time such that Homer Jay Simpson is now officially being honored in the Baseball Hall of Fame today. It is a silly, silly spectacle. But also why not?

The Baseball Hall of Fame revealed their plaque for Homer Jay today—specifically in honor of the 1992 episode “Homer at Bat.” The episode features a jaw-dropping list of baseball stars—Wade Boggs, Ken Griffey Jr., Ozzie Smith, Roger Clemens, Steve Sax, José Canseco, Don Mattingly, Darryl Strawberry, and Mike Scioscia (the latter six aren’t in the HOF [though a cartoon character now is])—and fuses two irreplaceable totems of Americana: baseball and “The Simpsons.”

Videos by VICE

Apparently, it was enough to deserve some immortalization:

Here’s what the plaque reads:

Homer Jay Simpson

“Home Run Homer” “Dancing Homer” “Hungry, Hungry Homer” Springfield Isotopes, 1990; Capital City, 1990; Sprinfield Nuclear Power Plant, 1992.

Inept safety inspector turned city-wide softball hero. Right fielder led Springfield nuclear plant to city championship game, then sacrificed his body to win it all. Nearly supplanted by lineup of all-world superstar ringers, came through in a pinch—and came to in time for the next episode. Girthy right-handed hitter powered many a mighty wallop during celebrated 1992 season with “Wonderbat”—his secret weapon. Lack of mobility in the field was no match for moves atop the dugout. Found fame as Bush League mascot phenom, parlaying his “elephant walk” into a taste of the Majors. Unacquainted with scientific concepts, only isotopes of which he was aware played at Duff Stadium, where uncanny knowledge of Southwestern palate exposed team’s impending move to Albuquerque.



And here’s a picture of what looks like a giant plushy Homer wearing a kippah, staring up into the sky, accepting the award:

Yes, it’s all incredibly silly and makes baseball look a little absurd. But innocuous, wholesome antics like these are certainly better than being the No Fun League.