Behold This Photo Showing Subway Employee Putting Her Bare Feet All Over Food Prep Area

There is a certain level of disgust that cannot be expressed with the English language, a kind of revulsion that can’t even be spoken. When you find yourself reflexively closing your eyes and turning your head, when you feel the inside of your mouth getting hot and your stomach levitating somewhere just underneath your collarbone, the only thing you can do is to post a gif, preferably one of Steve Carell as Michael Scott.

A familiar assortment of Steve Carell faces have been posted in response to Tara Williams’ Facebook post, the one that shows an alleged Ann Arbor Subway worker putting her bare feet on the food prep area. Her bare feet. On the food prep area.

According to MLive, Williams went to the restaurant for dinner before her niece’s basketball game on Sunday night. She’d almost finished her meal, when her brother-in-law told her to look toward the front of the store—which she may or may not regret actually doing. Unable to search GIPHY for the words “Michael Scott,” she had no choice but to watch silently as the woman talked on the phone while casually resting her sockless, shoeless feet in the same place where the sandwiches are made. (She had her own footlongs, ayyyyyy).

Williams said that she was too “shocked” to confront the employee while she was in the store, so she responded by taking a photo and posting it on Facebook. “This is at the Subway on State St. near the U of M! Quite disgusting!” she wrote. “I’m sure the health dept would have an issue with this. Bon appetit!”

The Health Department did have an issue with it, and reportedly “made sure the area was properly sanitized,” while reminding the employees at that location that it’s not the best practice to remove all of your footwear at work, or to have your feet anywhere other than inside your own shoes. It also said that its inspectors had not cited that restaurant for any health violations during its most recent inspection.

In a statement, Subway seemed to recognize that it wasn’t a good look. “The behavior in this photo is inconsistent with the high standards Subway Franchise Owners follow,” Kip Klopfenstein, a Subway business development agent, said. “Their top priorities include food safety and cleanliness, and this is unacceptable.”

That wasn’t enough for Williams. “Everyone has their long days, but you have to abide by the rules,” she said. “You can’t take your shoes off and put your feet up.”

Well, you clearly can do that—it’s more a question of whether you should. And “I think that pretty much sums it up,” is the Michael Scott .gif that would go right here.