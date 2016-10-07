Behold: Two Blistering Remixes of Zara Larsson’s “Ain’t My Fault” with Lil Yachty and J Hus

Swedish pop prodigy Zara Larsson’s “Ain’t My Fault” is an assertive banger about being horny af. It also has more swagger than every single one of these pictures of cats surrounded by wads of money and manages to tastefully employ what I think is a pitched up saxophone sample?
Anyway, I digress. In what is maybe one of the most powerful link-ups of 2016, two remixes of the song have arisen, one featuring an extra verse from Lil Yachty – who uses his time wisely to rhyme “Kylie Jenner” with “dinner”, and the other courtesy of J Hus and Fred – who went in hard, seasoning it with a healthy smattering of afrobeat.
Listen to both remixes below and read our First Dates piece with Zara here.