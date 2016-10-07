Behold: Two Blistering Remixes of Zara Larsson’s “Ain’t My Fault” with Lil Yachty and J Hus

​Swedish pop prodigy Zara Larsson’s “Ain’t My Fault​” is an assertive banger about being horny af. It also has more swagger than every single one of these pictures of cats surrounded by wads of money​ and manages to tastefully employ what I think is a pitched up saxophone sample?

Anyway, I digress. In what is maybe one of the most powerful link-ups of 2016, two remixes of the song have arisen, one featuring an extra verse from Lil Yachty – who uses his time wisely to rhyme “Kylie Jenner” with “dinner”, and the other courtesy of J Hus and Fred – who went in hard, seasoning it with a healthy smattering of afrobeat.

​Listen to both remixes below and read our First Dates piece with Zara here​.