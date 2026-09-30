Being a ‘Nerd’ Is Apparently Hot Now, According to a New Survey

Remember when “nerd” used to be an insult? If someone tossed that label my way in high school, I would’ve been distraught for months. But now, as an adult, I’d wear the title with pride—and apparently 83% of people agree it’s a compliment. In fact, according to a survey of 1,000 adults by the all-around knowledge app Nibble, 95% would date someone much smarter than themselves.

I mean, who wouldn’t? Intelligence is incredibly attractive: 58% think flexing history or science knowledge on a date is “straight-up hot.” Additionally, 60% find a partner more attractive if they know a lot about history.

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Why ‘Nerd’ Is a Compliment in the Dating World

Growing up, many of us were conditioned to believe that being a “nerd” was a negative thing. How dare you enjoy reading, excel at school, and prioritize your education? Surely, that must make you an unappealing romantic partner…Why not date a jock instead?

But once we mature, many of us begin to crave deep intellectual stimulation in our relationships. It’s not enough to be superficially “cool” (whatever that even means) and physically attractive. Today’s daters are attracted to people with unique knowledge about history, science, or other topics, and most would date someone more intelligent than themselves.

In my opinion, learning from the person you’re with is one of the most intimate experiences in love. And remember: intelligence comes in all forms. You might not be a history buff or bookworm, but perhaps you have profound emotional intelligence. That, too, can take you far in dating.

The Rise of AI and Catfishing in a ‘Nerd’ Culture

Of course, like anything in the dating world, there’s a bit of a “good news, bad news” situation here: Because so many daters are seeking a smart partner, some are catfishing potential matches—not with their appearance, but with their intelligence.

According to the survey, 39% admit they’ve used AI to look up a historical fact just to impress someone. Meanwhile, 1 in 5 have specifically memorized history or science facts to impress their date.

“As it has become a status symbol, AI has sprung upon us and made everyone an expert,” says Sarah Stewart, learning behavior expert at Nibble. “This creates an interesting paradigm where anyone can talk on a topic at an expert level as long as they’re given forewarning, but when asked about something they didn’t have AI prepare them for, they fall flat.”

Thankfully, it’s easy to spot someone faking their intelligence in person. But on a dating app, it becomes a bit murky.

If anything, however, this strengthens the desire to connect with someone intellectually, emotionally, and mentally, not just physically and sexually. Over time, you’ll see through the AI-generated responses, as true intelligence can’t be faked.

“This has only further exaggerated the appeal of true intelligence because it makes them a diamond in the rough,” Stewart says. “When intelligence is rented through tokens by the general population, the ones that can think for themselves are the true winners.”