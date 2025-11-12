‘Being Eddie’ and 4 Other Documentaries About Comedians Streaming Right Now

Angus Wall’s new Eddie Murphy documentary, Being Eddie, premiered on Netflix on November 12. Per the Netflix press release, the documentary “chronicles the Oscar-nominated actor’s meteoric rise from teen comic phenom to Saturday Night Live breakout and stand-up supernova to box office titan.” It promises an intimate look at Murphy’s life and features appearances by a variety of other comedians, including Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and Jerry Seinfeld. You can take a look at the trailer below.

Play video

Being Eddie also comes on the heels of several recent documentaries focusing on comedians. With so many different platforms, it can be hard to keep up with everything that’s out there, so we wanted to put together a small selection of comedy docs that might also be of interest. Here are a few of the more well-received ones you can check out right now.

Videos by VICE

4. Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces

Play video

Last year’s two-part documentary on Steve Martin is split into separate episodes, focusing on his early career and his career now, respectively. Along for the ride are Tina Fey, Jerry Seinfeld, Selena Gomez, and, of course, longtime pal Martin Short, among others. It currently sits at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 94%, and is available exclusively on Apple TV.

3. Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Play video

In large part a conversation between director Rob Reiner and his close friend of 60 years, Albert Brooks, this 2023 documentary tells Brooks’s life story from childhood to the present. It also features insights from generations of comedians, including David Letterman, Ben Stiller, Wanda Sykes, and Nikki Glaser. Rotten Tomatoes currently rates it 97% fresh, with an 89% audience score. You can stream it now on HBO Max.

2. John Candy: I Like Me

Play video

Directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, John Candy: I Like Me was released in September and follows the brief but memorable career of John Candy, featuring home videos, outtakes, and other rare footage. Also included are interviews with many of Candy’s contemporaries and co-stars like Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Steve Martin, and Macaulay Culkin. Right now, its Rotten Tomatoes score is at 89%, with a 97% audience score. Look for it on Prime Video.

1. George Carlin’s American Dream

Play video

This two-part documentary about George Carlin was released in 2022 and directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio. With contributions from his family as well as people like Kevin Smith, Bill Burr, and Patton Oswalt, it covers every era of Carlin’s life. Currently, the Rotten Tomatoes critic score is at 100%, and the audience score is 92%. George Carlin’s American Dream won an Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special. Check it out on HBO Max.