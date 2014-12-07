Being Gay Is Beautiful in Oakland

Based on the news cycle, you’d think LGBT people all lived in a sparkly version of hell. It’s true that in many ways, being queer can suck, but besides dealing with a whole lot of crap, LGBT people are living beautiful, diverse lives in a variety of cities across the world. Our new photo column “Being Gay Is Beautiful in…” explores this idea, showcasing photos of a different city’s LGBT community, displaying how being queer is fucking awesome. This week, the column takes us to Oakland, California, where Cheyenne Sophia shoots stunning technicolor pictures of her lovers, her friends, and herself.

See more of Cheyenne’s work on her website.

Videos by VICE

Follow Matt and Mitchell on Twitter.