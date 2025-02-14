Being in Love Could Protect You From a Heart Attack

Did you know that being in love can physically benefit your heart?

That’s right—according to Dr. Joy Gelbman, a cardiologist at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine, “There is evidence that being in supportive, happy relationships is heart healthy.”

“One theory is that being in a loving relationship can raise levels of oxytocin and lower stress hormones like cortisol, which can improve blood pressure and overall cardiovascular health,” she told The Post.

Oxytocin, also known as the “love hormone,” helps us connect with loved ones.

According to Harvard Health, “Oxytocin, like endorphins or serotonin, is a type of hormone in your body that promotes positive feelings.” The hormone can be released in a variety of ways, like by exercising, consuming art, or having sex. What’s more, one recent study found that the hormone is cardioprotective, as it helps reduce inflammatory responses and improve cardiovascular and metabolic function.

Being In Love Might Save You From a Heart Attack

That’s not the only evidence of oxytocin’s heart health benefits, though. When studying zebrafish and human tissue cultures, researchers from Michigan State University discovered that oxytocin can help facilitate heart regeneration and epicardial activation.

“Here we show that oxytocin, a neuropeptide also known as the love hormone, is capable of activating heart repair mechanisms in injured hearts in zebrafish and human cell cultures, opening the door to potential new therapies for heart regeneration in humans,” said Dr. Aitor Aguirre, the study’s lead author and an assistant professor at the Department of Biomedical Engineering of Michigan State University.

Perhaps this explains why married people with heart problems appear less likely to suffer from a heart attack or die from a cardiovascular issue than unmarried people. However, keep in mind this doesn’t mean marriage equals a loving relationship. Many married couples are far less happy and “in love” than unmarried couples or singles.

Not only that, but as mentioned earlier, oxytocin isn’t just released via intimate romantic relationships. You can release oxytocin—and lower your stress—by surrounding yourself with loved ones, creating art, moving your body, listening to music, cuddling with friends, etc.

“It is not just romantic love that improves heart health, but strong social networks of supportive friends and family can also have health benefits,” Gelbman told The Post. “Even having a pet can improve heart health by keeping a person more active and more social, both of which impact the heart in a positive way.”

So, if you’re single this Valentine’s Day, don’t fret—there are many ways to release that oxytocin and keep your heart as strong as ever.