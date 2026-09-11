Being Nonchalant Is Lame: 3 Love Songs From the 90s That Were Anything but Casual

In the 90s, love songs in the form of power ballads and R&B hit a peak. Artists weren’t afraid to express their love when writing these songs, and listeners were just as passionate. Sometimes, if you love someone, you have to lay it all out there. As mentioned already, being nonchalant is lame, and these three love songs from the 90s were anything but casual.

“I’ll Make Love To You” By Boyz II Men

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It doesn’t get any more direct than that. Though the group’s hearts were breaking on their 1992 No. 1 hit “End Of The Road”, their intentions shifted for their next huge hit. It’s all about romance on this one, with no confusion. They’re going to make love and hold each other all night. As cheesy as this one can be, it spent 14 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, though the band didn’t even want to record the song.

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“(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” By Bryan Adams

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As Bryan Adams maintained success throughout the 1980s and into the 90s, he was no stranger to love songs. He capitalized on the power ballad movement of the 1980s, with hits such as “Heaven” in 1985, earning Adams his first No. 1. It wouldn’t be his only No. 1 love song, as he replicated success in 1991 with “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”. The track was included on the film soundtrack for Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, which became the second highest-grossing film of 1991.

“I Swear” by All-4-One

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The song reads as a vow of love to a significant other. I can’t even imagine how many mixtapes included this track back in the day. To show affection, it was a “move” back then to create a mixtape for your significant other or love interest. All-4-One penned a string of passion-filled hits in the mid-90s. Their debut single, “So Much In Love”, went to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1993. They followed up that success with their No. 1 hit “I Swear”, which topped the Hot 100 for 11 consecutive weeks. All-4-One proved they weren’t finished when their 1995 single “I Can Love You Like That” peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Adult Contemporary chart. Each one of these songs fits perfectly on a mixtape for your love interest.

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