Being the President of G.O.O.D. Music Is Stressing Pusha-T Out

PUSHA-T has found himself in the news more than ever before over the past five weeks. From his Daytona album to his nasty rap feud with Drake, there hasn’t been a week when he’s not giving an interview or being talked about on social media. Most recently while in London, he sat down with Julie Adenuga of Beats 1 to discuss all his recent developments.

He told Adenuga that he’s already working on his follow up to Daytona, though he doubts that it’ll follow the same seven-song format. When asked about Kanye West’s alleged 52 albums in 52 weeks project, Push laughed it off by saying “I didn’t even hear about that from him. I saw it online like you did and I ignored it the best way I could. I was like, this thing come across my radar and I’m going to act like it doesn’t even exist.”

Push also took time to acknowledge Teyana Taylor’s public dissatisfaction with K.T.S.E., her debut album that dropped in late June. “T’s just really passionate man,” he said. “But the good part about it is, T also knows what she wants.” When asked how stressful it was to be the president of G.O.O.D. Music on a scale of 1-10, he quickly answered “10!” It’s completely understandable for a label that has overseen a release for all but one week since late May. Watch a clip from the conversation above.