Beitar Jerusalem Owner Says He Will Sell Team After Violent Fan Behavior in Belgium

Eli Tabib, the owner of the Israeli Premier League club Beitar Jerusalem, has announced he intends to sell the team following the latest violent outburst from a group of ultras known as La Familia. During a game in Belgium against Royal Charleroi Sporting Club, Beitar fans threw flares onto the field, injured the goalkeeper, and chanted racist chants.

The Beitar outburst was reportedly set off by a group of Charleroi fans making Nazi salutes and singing anti-semitic chants. Beitar has never fielded an Arab player in its history and La Familia—who vocally, and more importantly, influentially oppose Arab and Muslim signings at Beitar—responded by throwing flares on the pitch and starting chants of their own. In the process, the Charleroi goalkeeper, Nicolas Penneteau, was injured by an unidentified object thrown from the stands.

Beitar is no stranger to violent fan conduct, but this was apparently the last straw for the owner. Following the 5-1 loss, Tabib released a statement announcing his intention to sell the team.

“I am ashamed and shocked by the behaviour of part of the crowd tonight. The whole world watched the horror, this embarrassing horror show, conducted by the same radical group who are not true Beitar fans in my eyes,” Tabib said. “Tonight officially marked the end of my role in Israeli soccer, and specifically with Beitar Jerusalem.

…

I have decided to end my involvement with Israeli soccer and am returning to the United States … I will appoint a trustee to run the club until somebody is willing to buy it.”

Charleroi is set to travel to Jerusalem for the return leg of their matchup next week and Israel’s minister of sport, Miri Regev, has promised increased security. “A small group of Beitar fans hurt the club’s reputation,” Regev said, noting that their behavior was “unacceptable” and that violent fans should be banned from the game.

Beitar is expected to face “severe punishment” from UEFA.

