Come See VICE’s ‘Truth and Lies’ Issue at the Belfast Photo Festival

There’s nothing like dragging your feet around an ancient art gallery to make you pine for the swift relief of death. Museums? Expensive corridors. Galleries? Fancy wank-fest for boarding school alumni. Sculpture parks? Grassy mounds of pointless bent iron. Exhibitions in general? Why bother when you can look at stuff online.

Except, of course, for the upcoming exhibit of some photos from VICE magazine’s “Truth and Lies” issue, which is about as far away as you can get from a 16th century Dutch painting of a pile of hay. This June, a selection of photographs from our March issue will be exhibited at the Belfast Photo Festival. Running from the 6th to the 30th of June, the festival – which attracts more than 85,000 visitors each year – will feature photographs from the most recent issue, exploring how the visual image shapes our views, and how photography can be manipulated to depict the truth and the untruthful. The showcase will present images from Emile Askey, Sadie Wechsler and Elizabeth Moran on themes such as family history, war and paranormal activity.

Alongside the exhibition, Ellis Jones, Editor-in-Chief of VICE Magazine, will be presenting a talk on the “Truth and Lies” issue, as well as participating in a panel discussion around the subject. The panel will be chaired by Savannah Dodd from the Photo Ethics Centre, and the other panelists include Roisin Lanigan from i-D, Sean O’Hagan from The Guardian/The Observer and Michael Famighetti from Aperture Magazine.

While you’re there, you can also catch some of the best photography from i-D Magazine over the last five years. Grand.

Photo: Elizabeth Moran