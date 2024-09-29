Belgian Priest Arrested After Night of Sex and Drugs With British Clergyman

After a night of drugs and sex, one priest was left dead and another arrested. The Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office told multiple outlets that a 69-year-old Belgian priest has been arrested on charges of drug trafficking resulting in death.

The unnamed priest was allegedly spending time with a 60-year-old British colleague, when the latter priest became ill. The Belgian priest called authorities after attempts to revive his British pal were unsuccessful, the outlets reported.

“It appears that the two men had used ecstasy and poppers together and had had sex,” the prosecutor’s office told CBS News. “Two ecstasy pills were also found.”

The British man’s cause of death remains undetermined as the autopsy was inconclusive, according to the outlets.

Pope Francis happened to be in Belgium amid the incident. The religious leader was in town to meet with survivors of sexual abuse by church officials in the country. The abuse and subsequent cover up has come to light over the last 25 years, the Associated Press reported.