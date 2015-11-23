Belgian Soccer Player Takes Piss Behind Goal While His Team Scores with 10 Men

You’re in for quite a treat if you like sports and the excretion of liquid by-products from the human body. You’ll probably enjoy this even if you don’t like those two things, specifically, because who wouldn’t enjoy watching a dude piss behind the very goal that his teammates go on to score on?

Our pisser is Philippe Janssens—in a healthy, hydrated yellow, natch—and he plays for Belgian second division club Eendracht Aalst. During a match against KFC Izegem, Janssens apparently could no longer fight the urge and took off for the fence behind the goal. He casually drops trough while the opposing keeper kicks the ball off to the other end of the pitch. KFC Izegem turn the ball over and Eendracht pushed the ball back up field and wound up with an open look on goal and easily scored, despite being down one (micturating) man.

Janssens momentarily stopped pissing as his teammates approach, but then after they scored he got back to business. Which was pissing behind the goal. It’s not all fun and watergames, though. Janssens could face a fine ranging from 60 to 350 euros for what was extremely public urination. But sometimes you gotta go when you gotta go, regardless of whether you are currently playing in a sporting event in front of a crowd of people with cameras and stuff.