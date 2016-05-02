Bellator Fighter Jordan Parsons in Critical Condition After Hit-And-Run

Image via Instagram



Some shocking news emerged on Sunday concerning top Bellator featherweight prospect Jordan “Pretty Boy” Parsons. Parsons was struck by a vehicle on Saturday night in an alleged hit and run incident in Florida (h/t MMA Fighting).

Parsons’ Blackzilians teammate and UFC veteran, Rashad Evans, confirmed the story over social media. Evans established the truth in the initial reports which stated the gravity of this situation that sees Parsons fighting for his life as well as requiring his right leg be partially amputated.

No suspect has been caught yet and Parson’s Twitter account has just recently posted to request information from any potential witnesses.

An official statement from Bellator asks for similar details. “Bellator has been informed of a terrible accident that occurred last night involving featherweight fighter Jordan Parsons, who was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident. We are still in the process of uncovering details and with his family’s consent, hope to have an update on his medical condition soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jordan and his family as he recovers. The hit-and-run occurred on Lindell Blvd. and South Federal Highway in Delray Beach, Florida. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Delray Beach Police Department at (561) 243-7800.”

Parsons is a three-fight veteran of Bellator and has been long considered one of the top prospects of the promotion’s featherweight division. Boasting an impressive 11-2 record, Parsons’ last contest was against former Division I NCAA wrestler Bubba Jenkins, who won the contest in a close split decision in his favour. Parsons was slated to fight Adam Piccolotti at Bellator 154 in San Jose, California, in less than two weeks.

Before his tenure in Bellator, Pretty Boy won the Champion Fighting Alliance featherweight belt, as well as the organization’s inaugural tournament at 145lbs, along with Driller Promotions’ lightweight title before getting the call to fight under the Bellator banner.

Should he be fortunate to emerge from his critical condition without problem, it’s highly likely this means the end for Parsons’ budding MMA career. This was the Michigan native’s only source of income, so a GoFundMe page has been set up in his honour to help with medical costs. You can find that here.

The monetary goal set for Parsons’ fundraising was $20,000. In a fantastic show of goodwill from the MMA community, the figure raised has already exceeded all expectations in less than a day with over 250 people donating at the time of writing.

In solidarity with the rest of the MMA community, Fightland would like to wish Parsons a speedy recovery.