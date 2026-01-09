Belle and Sebastian’s Tigermilk and If You’re Feeling Sinister Anniversary Tour 2026: Info, Get Tickets, and More

Scottish indie-pop stalwarts Belle and Sebastian announced last August that they would be touring North America and Europe in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their seminal albums Tigermilk and If You’re Feeling Sinister. (If that doesn’t make you feel old, I don’t know what will.)

The European stretch will commence in Bern, Switzerland on February 24, before the band hits 11 cities, playing two nights at each stop. The first night? Tigermilk in its entirety, plus B & S classics. And the second night will feature the band performing If You’re Feeling Sinister, plus classics. I highly recommend trying to make both—I, for one, would have a hard time choosing.

Ten North American cities will get the same treatment over the course of May and June. And finally, the band will hit a couple of homecoming dates in Glasgow. See full tour routing below.

Belle and Sebastian 2026 tour: How to get tickets

Belle and Sebastian tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Fans can also find deals or secure tickets to sold-out dates through StubHub, where every purchase is backed by the platform’s FanProtect guarantee. Europe and UK fans, meanwhile, can secure their tickets on Viagogo.

02-24 Bern, Switzerland – Bierhübeli #

02-25 Bern, Switzerland – Bierhübeli %

02-27 Paris, France – Le Grand Rex #

02-28 Paris, France – Le Grand Rex %

03-02 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso #

03-03 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso %

03-05 Berlin, Germany – Metropol #

03-06 Berlin, Germany – Metropol %

03-08 Stockholm, Sweden – Göta Lejon #

03-09 Stockholm, Sweden – Göta Lejon %

03-11 Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller #

03-12 Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller %

03-14 Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio #

03-15 Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio %

03-17 Cologne, Germany – Stadthalle #

03-18 Cologne, Germany – Stadthalle %

04-04 Dublin, Ireland – Olympia #

04-05 Dublin, Ireland – Olympia %

04-08 London, England – Royal Albert Hall #

04-09 London, England – Royal Albert Hall %

04-11 Manchester, England – Albert Hall #

04-12 Manchester, England – Albert Hall %

05-12 Mexico City, Mexico – Teatro Metropolitan #

05-13 Mexico City, Mexico – Teatro Metropolitan %

05-17 Miami, FL – Knight Concert Hall %

05-19 Boston, MA – The Orpheum Theatre #

05-20 Boston, MA – The Orpheum Theatre %

05-22 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 #

05-23 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 %

05-25 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall #

05-26 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall %

05-28 Chicago, IL – Salt Shed #

05-29 Chicago, IL – Salt Shed %

06-01 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater #

06-02 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater %

06-05 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium #

06-06 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium %

06-08 Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Memorial Library #

06-09 Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Memorial Library %

06-10 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic #

06-11 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic %

06-26 Glasgow, Scotland – Kelvingrove Bandstand #

06-27 Glasgow, Scotland – Kelvingrove Bandstand %

# performing Tigermilk and classic Belle & Sebastian songs

% performing If You’re Feeling Sinister and classic Belle & Sebastian songs