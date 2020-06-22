Belle Delphine Went From Selling Bath Water to an OnlyFans Subscription

Belle Delphine, the e-girl influencer most famous for selling “gamer girl bathwater” for $30 a bottle, is back.

“You were thinking I died? Bitch surprise,” she lip-syncs in her comeback video, referring to the rumors that circulated after she disappeared from the internet for several months following a mysterious mugshot and dramatic story she shared on Twitter in February about a stolen hamster.

Now she’s returned with a YouTube music video in her typical, trolling style:

Her video includes several references to her most popular trolling campaigns and moments in her short but busy time as an internet celebrity. She wears an ahegao outfit, a face she’s sometimes credited for popularizing. “I trolled betas with my Pornhub,” she sings, a callback to the time she teased her fans with promises of a salacious Pornhub account that turned out to be mocking videos both the horniness of her fan base and exaggerated porn clip titles.

Delphine’s OnlyFans is, so far, a continuation of that trolling theme: softcore lewds alongside some gamer stereotype puns, like a photoshoot of her holding a Mountain Dew in a bathtub full of Doritos.

Delphine joined OnlyFans on June 17, and has uploaded nearly 200 photos and amassed more than 32,000 likes on her posts since then. Her subscription is $35 per month.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, OnlyFans is one company that benefited directly from people needing new sources of income during unprecedented unemployment—and turning to selling their own content. In May, at the peak of the pandemic lockdown in New York, the platform reported gaining 150,000 new users every 24 hours.

But it’s not just people out of work looking to make a buck by dabbling in feet pics for the first time. In the last few months, influencers including Caroline Calloway, Tana Mongeau and hip-hop artist Swae Lee also started OnlyFans accounts. The strip club-like virtual show Demon Time has an official partnership with OnlyFans.

Despite being popularized almost exclusively by sex workers selling their content through fan subscriptions, OnlyFans is lately attracting a more mainstream celebrity-driven user base. OnlyFans’ own site doesn’t mention adult or sexual content at all, calling itself a “very powerful and useful tool for YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and influencers” in its FAQ section.

Even though they’re selling adult content, influencers like Calloway and Delphine have both been criticized for their allegedly anti-sex work stances. Calloway has tweeted that what she provides is wholly unique and different from what other sex workers have been doing online for years, and Delphine’s been accused of using sex workers’ nude photos without their consent when she was still underage.

As more celebrities start jumping into the OnlyFans trend, the site’s success depends on its ability to scale tremendous overnight growth. In May, it responded to this growth in part by cutting down on the referral programs which paid the models who built the platform in the first place. And the platform has crashed during two separate celebrity live streams—once during the Demon Time debut, and again during a Tana Mongeau live stream.