Belly and Travis Scott Get Their Mob Movie on in “Money Go”

You ever wish more of your favorite rappers and musicians would appear in movies? It’s a pleasure seeing rappers appear in random spots (the other night I saw Game appear in the goofy ass Street Kings) but really, we should see more of them in the starring roll. Take for example Belly’s new video for “Money Go” featuring Travis Scott. The video is played in reverse, with both artists playing opposing mob members. There’s a very dope scene where Belly is basically flying through the air in the rain while rapping, eventually ending up back to a gun fight with Scott, where they fire on each other. It’s just the right level of campiness to make it an enjoyable watch without it getting too goofy.