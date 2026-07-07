Beloved 90s Band Cancels Upcoming 2026 Tour Dates After Death of Longtime Bassist

Sixpence None the Richer was set to embark on a 2026 tour in the U.S. and U.K. this summer, but the band has announced that all dates have been canceled. They shared the news through social media, with several venues where they were booked posting the unfortunate update.

In the wake of longtime bassist Justin Cary’s death in June, Sixpence None the Richer is taking time to grieve, they said. Cary joined the band in 1997, when the band broke into the mainstream with hits like “Kiss Me”. He served as bassist until their breakup in 2004. He then returned for the reunion around 2007 and stayed with the band until his death on June 18. Cary died of a stroke at age 50.

Videos by VICE

Meanwhile, Sixpence None the Richer would officially kick off their tour on August 7 in Chattanooga. They also had three festival dates in late July. The U.S. leg went until August 28, and the U.K. leg kicked off on September 24 in Ireland. From there, they would play through Europe until October 24.

Sixpence None the Richer Canceling Upcoming Tour Following Bassist’s Death

On Instagram, Kentucky venue The Burl, where Sixpence None the Richer was scheduled to play on August 15, posted a message from the band. The update also appeared on several other venues’ pages to spread the news to fans. Additionally, refunds are available for those who purchased tickets.

“We are completely heartbroken over the tragic and untimely loss of our bandmate, brother-in-arms, and friend for 30 years, Justin Cary,” the band said. “The past three years had been full of international tours, recording new music, and an even further deepening of the joy of making music together. We were looking forward to connecting with new and old fans around the world this summer and fall, but for now we need time to be still and grieve.”

The statement concluded, “With heavy hearts, we are canceling all remaining tour dates for 2026.” Additionally, Leigh Nash and Matt Slocum, who co-founded the band in 1992, signed off the message.

After Cary’s death in June, Nash shared a tribute to her longtime friend and bandmate. “‘We sure had a great time’ is an understatement. Thank you, Justin,” Nash wrote on Instagram. “There’s never been anybody like Justin.”

Meanwhile, Slocum said in a statement to People, “We are completely heartbroken… and the depth of our grief proves the depth of our love for this wonderful man who was our bandmate, brother-in-arms, and friend for 30 years.”