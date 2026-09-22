Beloved 90s-Era Desktop Music Player Is Getting Into the Streaming Game

For anyone who had a Windows desktop in the late 90s and early 2000s, you might remember this blast from the past. Winamp was born in 1997 as an improved MP3 player for Windows. At first, the media player was only attached to the menu bar. But with each version, Winamp’s design became more intuitive. Before long, users could customize the player’s appearance with interesting skins, one of the most beloved aspects of the player.

Additionally, version 1.91 included an MP3 file. The track, labeled DEMO.mp3, featured no instrumentation, only the vocal sting “Winamp, it really whips the llama’s ass”. Obviously, in reference to the company’s mascot, Mike the Llama. Of course, this ubiquitous phrase had Winamp’s popularity soaring.

Videos by VICE

However, as of 2026, Winamp has announced it’s getting into the streaming game. The company announced its next move in a press release in July 2026, with plans to implement a streaming model in 2027. Winamp is partnering with independent streaming platform Deezer to take the former Microsoft Windows mainstay into the 2020s.

Winamp Media Player To Launch New Streaming Phase in 2027, Coinciding With Its 30th Birthday

Winamp’s streaming platform will have access to Deezer’s music library, but will launch its own subscription model. It will also let users play local files and online radio stations, as well as stream from the catalog. Additionally, users can still customize the player’s interface.

This might seem like an attempt to revive a forgotten company, but Winamp hasn’t completely died out. The music player is still available for desktop download on several operating systems, with the company reporting about 40 million active users.

It’s a bit of nostalgia brought into the modern age. With Winamp still available as a local file player, it could be a good starting point for those who want to own their music but aren’t ready to give up streaming just yet. It’s a bridge between streaming-platform dependence and the freedom of MP3s. This new phase also coincides with the music player’s 30th birthday. In a way, this celebrates a legacy of function and style, while keeping up with modern trends.

Photo by Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images